(CBS DETROIT) – 19,000 American Airline workers are at risk of losing their jobs.
The company says if no more federal funds are provided by October its workforce will shrink by about 30 percent.
$25 billion was given to the airline industry by congress earlier this year with the promise they would not lay off workers through the end of September.
Lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement on a new round of stimulus funds.
