(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Ann Arbor has issued an emergency ordinance that requires face masks and limits outdoor gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The temporary emergency ordinance was passed by Ann Arbor City Council Tuesday and immediately went into effect.
Violations of the city’s ordinance are a civil infraction punishable with a fine of no less than $100 and no more than $250.
“The direction that has been established for us by the leadership of the Governor and the leadership of the Health Officer here in Washtenaw County is clear,” said Mayor Christopher Taylor. “When you’re outside, wear your mask. When you’re inside, wear your mask. Do not aggregate in groups outside of over 25. Do not aggregate in groups inside of over 10. Wash your hands frequently and do your part to keep our community safe.”
Below are more details on the ordinance:
Face Coverings
- A person shall wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth when in the following places:
- Any indoor public place.
- Any outdoor place when unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from persons who are not members of the same household.
- While waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in a taxi or ride- sharing vehicle, or when using a private car service as a means of hired transportation.
- A person who is a parent or guardian of a child older than 5 years old and younger than 18-years-old shall require the child to wear a face covering, unless an exception in this section to the requirement for face coverings applies to the child.
- A person waiting in a line to enter any business location shall maintain a distance of at least 6 feet away from other persons who are not of the same household.
Social Gatherings
- A social gathering or organized event among persons not part of the same household is permitted, but only to the extent that:
- The gathering or event is designed to ensure that persons not part of the same household maintain six feet of distance from one another.
- Persons not part of the same household maintain six feet of distance from one another.
- If it is indoors, the gathering or event does not exceed 10 people; and If it is outdoors, the gathering or event does not exceed 25 people.
- No person who owns, leases, or otherwise has control of property shall allow a social gathering or organized event that does not comply with this ordinance to take place on the property.
For more information on the emergency ordinance, visit here.
