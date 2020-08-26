CBS Detroit – As the recent moratorium on evictions expired recently, Mayor Mike Duggan gave plans to help people to stay in their homes today in a press conference today. Detroit’s Eviction prevention Program was unveiled earlier to help people hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic to stay in their homes. The program helps by offering legal services, rental assistance, relocation, and housing placement assistance.

As reported by The Detroit News, Duggan criticized the federal government to stop the evictions and those out of work from the pandemic. “The city has taken the lead from day one. We have nearly $12 million to pay for attorneys, payback rent, and make arrangements with landlords. But for people in these situations, it’s important to pay what you can. There’s not enough money to cover everything. He added that people shouldn’t be looking for new homes during this pandemic.

Currently, under Michigan landlord-tenant laws, there are set procedures in place Tennants must be given a seven-day notice for nonpayment and a 30-day notice for termination of tenancy. According to the Detroit News, there are people with cases from February and March who are facing eviction. according to the director of the United CommunityHousing Coalition, Ted Phillips.

Because of the postal slow-down, more than 100 people are facing eviction bt haven’t received notices yet. “We are going to have a horrible problem clearly with mail in the city of Detroit,” Phillips said. Due to the program, Phillips said, “Most of those cases were postponed while others were settled on the spot with the attorneys we had there then.”

As evictions go forth, the court is limiting the amount of hearings each-day, which are held online. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, as before they could fill a courtroom and go through multiple cases. The state enacted a Eviction Dispersion program back in July to help people facing eviction that had $50 million allocated to it. An amount many said wasn’t enough, essentially just scratching the tip of the iceberg. The program works by paying landlords 90 percent of what they are owed, while in return they excuse all late fees assessed on tenants. This allows people a break to get current with their rent payments, as many faced delays in finding work and getting unemployment benefits.

The Detroit News reports that of $12 million from the CARES Act, about half of that… $6.4 million is reserved by the state for rental assistance and $800,000 for staffing to help people. Detroit has an additional $3.2 million for enhanced legal protection and $1.25 in additional assistance in rent.

For assistance, people can visit DetroitEvictionHelp.com or call (866) 313-2520.

