Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Several protests have taken place across Detroit by local activist group By Any Means Necessary.
A group of almost 30 people gathered Tuesday night to remember Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man shot in the back several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The group also discussed how they felt about Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig’s handling of the recent protests.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.