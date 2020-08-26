Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A 20-year-old woman is listed in serious condition after a Detroit shooting, police say.
It happened Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Dolphin where police say the 20-year-old was found with a gunshot wound.
Her car was also found burning in a vacant lot on Dolphin according to police.
She was later transported to a local hospital and there’s no word on the suspects police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police 8th Precinct’s Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
