By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The southbound Lodge Freeway will be closed this weekend from 8 Mile Road to Outer Drive in Detroit for retaining wall repairs.

It will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and includes the closure of the following ramps:

  • Southbound M-39 to southbound M-10,
  • Northland Road ramp to southbound M-10,
  • Greenfield/M-102 (8 Mile Road) ramp to southbound M-10, and
  • 7 Mile Road ramp to southbound M-10.

On Monday at 5 a.m. two lanes of southbound Lodge Freeway will reopen to traffic with the right lane remaining closed from 7 Mile Road to Outer Drive for approximately two months.

Work continues on the northbound Lodge Freeway retaining walls with the right lane closed from north of 6 Mile Road, between Meyers Road and Outer Drive. The previously closed northbound and southbound Lodge Freeway service drives will remain closed until the project is completed.

DETOUR:

Southbound Lodge Freeway traffic will be detoured to eastbound 8 Mile Road, then southbound I-75 to westbound Davison Highway and back to southbound Lodge Freeway.

