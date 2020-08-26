(CBS DETROIT) – The southbound Lodge Freeway will be closed this weekend from 8 Mile Road to Outer Drive in Detroit for retaining wall repairs.
It will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and includes the closure of the following ramps:
- Southbound M-39 to southbound M-10,
- Northland Road ramp to southbound M-10,
- Greenfield/M-102 (8 Mile Road) ramp to southbound M-10, and
- 7 Mile Road ramp to southbound M-10.
On Monday at 5 a.m. two lanes of southbound Lodge Freeway will reopen to traffic with the right lane remaining closed from 7 Mile Road to Outer Drive for approximately two months.
Work continues on the northbound Lodge Freeway retaining walls with the right lane closed from north of 6 Mile Road, between Meyers Road and Outer Drive. The previously closed northbound and southbound Lodge Freeway service drives will remain closed until the project is completed.
DETOUR:
Southbound Lodge Freeway traffic will be detoured to eastbound 8 Mile Road, then southbound I-75 to westbound Davison Highway and back to southbound Lodge Freeway.
