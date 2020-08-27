(CBS DETROIT) – A coronavirus outbreak has been reportedly linked to a Birmingham sushi restaurant.
Metro Times reports that at least six employees at Adachi have tested positive for Covid-19 and another two or experiencing symptoms.
Former and current employees told Metro Times “the restaurant often hasn’t followed social distancing guidelines, capacity rules, mask mandates, and other emergency orders designed to keep diners and staff safe during the pandemic.”
It’s reported multiple complaints have been filed with the Oakland County Health Department, but there’s no word on what actions the department has taken according to Metro Times.
Video reviewed by Metro Times confirms some of the allegations from a former employee showing the sushi restaurant filled with large parties. The video, which was shot in June, also showed the bar area crowded with patrons with no social distancing and masks.
