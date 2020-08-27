(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills City Clerk is seeking highly motivated individuals to work at the November 3, 2020 election.
Oakland County has approved an additional $50 bonus to be paid to election workers on top of their regular pay for working the full day on Election Day.
You can expect a fast-paced environment on Election Day, working as part of a team to process voters at the precincts or to process absentee ballots as part of the Absent Voter Counting Board.
Applicants should be 18-years-old on or before Election Day and are required to be a registered elector of Michigan.
Training is required for new workers and more details will be provided to those who are appointed. If interested, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2410 for an application and more information.
