(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is looking to locate a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Detroit’s southwest side.
It happened July 4 at 12:55 a.m. in the 8300 block of Homer Street.
Police say a 39-year-old woman was driving a white Dodge Durando on Homer. In the SUV was also a 40-year-old man, a 15-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 9-year-old boy.
The 40-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries according to police.
The three boys were treated for non-fatal injuries.
Police believe the suspect is believed to be driving a newer model dark colored Ford Escape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.