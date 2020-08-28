(CBS DETROIT) – Covid-19 may have canceled this year’s Arts, Beats, and Eats, but organizers say the event is too important to the community and artist to just let go, so they changed things up a bit.

The event that has drawn thousands to Oakland County every Labor Day weekend for the past two decades, is another casualty of our current crisis.

But organizers say the beat, will go on.

“Five weeks of hard work, we turned this around,” said Jonathan Witz, Arts, Beats, and Eats producer.

Now Arts, Beats, and Eats will have a virtual musical showcase, featuring Michigan artists that would have performed at the event. The performances that kick off Thursday night serves as a fundraiser for artists that’s been forced out of gigs.

For the next week over 100 artists will give virtual performances, leading up to the Sept. 4 Labor Day weekend drive-in musical performances. Taking place in the parking lot at Main and 6th.

Creative events will also be held for the arts and eat aspect of the fest.

Oakland County will match $500,000 to the event’s foundation and The Beats Go On campaign, which is music to the artists’ ears, during this difficult time.

For more information, visit here.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.