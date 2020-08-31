(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan school districts will begin the school year with a total of 92 brand-new Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner C2 school buses. The new DD5-equipped buses are equipped with the latest technology and are fuel-efficient and offer lower operating costs. They offer safe and highly connected transportation for young students and have advanced engine telematics which offer peace of mind to transportation directors and parents.

The school buses Detroit DD5 engine is built in Redford, Michigan. Dean Transportation of Lansing Michigan has provided specialized transportation services in the state for more than 50 years and Hoekstra Transportation of Grand Rapids Michigan has a 91-year history of serving the region with transportation solutions.

“We believe that the best way to help a community is to be a productive part of it, and we are doing just that this school year. We are extremely proud to operate buses with engines made right here in Michigan,” said Patrick Dean, vice president of Dean Transportation. “We’ve worked with Thomas Built Buses’ local Michigan dealer, Hoekstra Transportation, for the past five decades. These new buses are providing quality transportation to students, plus they are fueling the economy and providing jobs for local drivers and plant employees in the Michigan area.”

“Together we are all celebrating this purchase as we kick off a new school year,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “As a native Michigander, I am proud that these Thomas Built buses will employ workers in Redford as well as drivers and technicians across the state.”

“We value our partnerships with our customers and are thankful we have the ability to provide them with safe and reliable transportation,” said Mark Hoekstra, president and CEO of Hoekstra Transportation. “These new buses feature cutting-edge technologies that will allow Dean Transportation and our other school bus partners to transport children with care, and because they are buying local, together it allows us to serve local communities in numerous ways.”

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

About Dean Transportation

For more than 50 years Dean Transportation has been one of the nation’s leading transportation companies, providing children safe conveyance to and from school. Dean Transportation has made a significant impact on the specialized transportation industry through its advocacy for special-needs children. In addition, Dean Transportation provides charter bus service through Dean Trailways; offers corporate transportation with Dean Black Car; and Dean Management Service provides transportation administration and consulting services to school districts, transit agencies, municipalities and universities.

About Hoekstra Transportation

Founded in 1928, Hoekstra Transportation is part of the Hoekstra family of companies. Hoekstra Companies includes: Hoekstra Transportation, dealership for school buses and commercial buses, Hoekstra Specialty Vehicles, Michigan’s largest sales and service dealership for Freightliner Sprinter Vans, and Hoekstra Truck Equipment, dealership and outfitter of work-ready vehicles, snow and ice removal equipment, and commercial lawn and landscape products.