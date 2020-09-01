Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A 19-year-old man is in custody after shooting and killing his 16-year-old relative, police say.
It happened Sunday at 1:20 p.m. in the 14200 block of Rosemary when the 16-year-old and 19-year-old were inside a vehicle.
Police say the 19-year-old mishandled a firearm and it discharged, striking the 16-year-old.
The 16-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
