(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate to suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred on the city’s west side.

It happened Aug. 23, at approximately 8:45 p.m., at a local gas station in the 18100 block of West Chicago.

Police say a 20-year old man was putting air in his tire, when another vehicle, a black sedan occupied by four people, pulled up beside him.

Two men exited the vehicle and approached the the 20-year-old man.

The first suspect was armed with a black AR-15 and demanded the 20-year-old’s keys.

He complied and one of the suspects entered the 20-year-old’s vehicle, a black 2009 Chrysler 300 with a silver front bumper.

The second suspect returned to the sedan and both vehicles then fled in an unknown direction.

According to the 20-year-old, there were at least four individuals in the Nissan, but only the driver and passenger exited.

Here’s the suspects descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: described as a Black man, 19- to 25-years-old, dark complexion, approximately 5’8”, 130 to 160 pounds, with an afro. He was seen wearing all black.

Suspect No. 2: described as a Black man, 19 to 25 years old, light complexion, approximately 5’7” to 5’10”, 180 to 200 pounds. He was seen wearing all black, and was armed with a black AR-15.

Anyone with information on the suspects or has any information about this crime, please call the Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

