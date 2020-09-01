Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – As a precaution to a potential Covid-19 outbreak, Wayne State University is rolling out a campus safety plan.
This includes closing buildings and depopulating the campus.
WSU says if cases reach 15 percent or at least three or more clusters appear within one week, they will take action.
The school also says if fewer than 15 percent of hospital beds are available they will also reduce on-campus activity.
