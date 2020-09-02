Will Michigan Gyms, Theaters Reopen? An Update Is Expected During Whitmer's Briefing Today Michigan gyms and movie theaters have been closed for more than five months due to the coronavirus. Will Whitmer announce a plan for gyms and theaters to reopen? An update is expected during her Sept. 2 briefing.

Michigan SOS, Detroit City Clerk Announce Partnership To Ensure Votes Are Counted Properly In November ElectionMichigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey announced a partnership to ensure votes are counted properly in the November election.

Ford To Reduce 1,400 U.S. Salaried Jobs, Offering Retirement PackagesThe offers will go to U.S. salaried workers who are eligible to retire as of Dec. 31. Those approved to retire would leave the company by the end of the year.

Michigan Department Publishes Dam Failure ReportWhat caused the dam failures in Midland that destroyed 150 homes and altered the natural landscape will likely not become completely clear for more than a year.

Michigan School Settles Suit Over Suicide For $500,000A Michigan school district accused of failing to stop a teenager from being bullied settled a lawsuit over his suicide for $500,000, a newspaper reported.

Time Is Running Out For Detroit Residents To Complete Their 2020 CensusWith a little over a month left before the 2020 Census ends Sept. 30, Detroit officials are imploring residents to complete the Census online, by phone or at one of 30 kiosks located across the city.