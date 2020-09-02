(CBS DETROIT) – A 38-year-old Detroit man who had been reported missing since March has been found dead in an assisted living center’s basement.
Kam Franks was reportedly last seen on March 14.
On Saturday, Franks’ body was found by an Faithful Helping Hands Community Services employee.
According to police, there were no signs of violence and investigators are trying to determine whether his death was a result of criminal negligence.
His sister, Kai Franks’ told local news someone from the center called her and said “he’s been in the basement dead the whole time. You got to get over here.”
Franks’ said she couldn’t understand how the center didn’t “think to look right under their noses.”
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.