(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is extending its food delivery program through the end of this year. The city says the pilot program has already served more than 100,000 meals.
The goal of this program is to meet critical needs for Detroit residents during COVID-19.
While thousands of meals have been offered at sites across the city through mobile pantries and curbside distribution at schools and recreation centers, some COVID-19 positive residents needed an alternative.
The pilot program currently gets money through the CARES fund.
The city is also partnering with the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to act as a hub for the program.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.