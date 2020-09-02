(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan gyms and movie theaters have been closed for more than five months due to the coronavirus. Gov. Whitmer is expected to announce a re-opening plan during her Sept. 2 briefing.
Whitmer revealed to WWJ on Aug. 24 that she’s not ready to open gyms or movie theaters anytime soon.
Owners are expecting Whitmer will release details for gyms to reopen in Metroit Detroit after Labor Day.
Whitmer also said in her interview with WWJ Aug. 24, like everybody she is eager to get things more open and is hopeful there can be some reengagement, but wasn’t in a position to announce anything.
During her Aug. 25 briefing, the governor said she would not be “bullied” into reopening businesses still closed due to the coronavirus. She also said she and her team were still determining if it was “safe to move forward.”
Whitmer is set to provide an update on the state’s response to Covid-19 Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
