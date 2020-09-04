(CBS DETROIT) – Fall time in Michigan means, leaves changing colors, the air becoming a little brisker, and of course cider mills.

“This Mill was a family tradition for more than our family, hundreds and hundreds of families have been coming here from one generation to another,” said Laura Peltz.

Peltz’s family has been running the Franklin Cider Mill for the past four decades. Prior to them, two other families ran the historic mill since the early 1900s. A long-standing tradition, families have visited the site for their fresh donuts, apples and cider, but given our current climate, this year brings a non-tradition.

“We have followed all of the CDC guidelines and made the Franklin Cider Mill a safe place for not only our customers, but for our employees as well,” said Melanee Radner, co-owner Franklin Cider Mill.

Radner says, all employees will wear face masks, as well customers are required to. The mill’s interior building will be closed with everything moved our doors.

Social distancing will also be enforced, but if customers are not comfortable waiting in line. There are other options.

“You can go on to our website pre-pay order whatever you want pull up to the front parking lot get out of your car grab it at the window and leave,” she said.

There are also delivery options.

The owners say the famous river area where families like to come and feed the ducks and enjoy the scenery will be open, of course with safety first in mind.

“Everybody must wear a mask to enter the Franklin Cider Mill outside premises,” said Radner.

The cider mill will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

