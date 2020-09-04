(CBS DETROIT) – An Oakland County man called 911 to say he killed his girlfriend and then hung up the phone, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
It happened Thursday at 5:52 and when deputies responded to the scene, they found a 50-year-old man standing outside in the driveway.
He told deputies, “I shot her. I killed her.”
When deputies went inside the home, they found a 60-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She is believed to be the 50-year-old man’s girlfriend.
She was pronounced dead by an ER doctor at a local hospital.
A .380 semi-automatic handgun was found in the basement on a table and is believed to be the gun used to kill the 60-year-old woman.
The 50-year-old man was taken to Oakland County Jail pending charges and was expected to be arraigned Friday or Saturday according to deputies.
A motive is unknown and this is an ongoing investigation.
