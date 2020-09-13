Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With Election 2020 hitting its stride, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Republican Senate Candidate James James appear on “Michigan Matters” to discuss key issues.
Former Vice President Biden, who was in Warren at a UAW Hall on Wednesday, took time to do a one on one interview with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. He discussed President Donald Trump’s handling of this pandemic as his comments came on the day journalist Bob Woodward’s new book about the President was released which included audio recordings of Woodward’s interviews with Trump.
Biden also discussed the importance of manufacturing not only to this state but country and how he would help the important sector of the economy if successful in his bid. And he talked about the importance of the African American vote.
James, who is hoping to unseat U.S. Senator Gary Peters, a Democrat, talked how the pandemic has impacted people of color. James also ran against U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow two years ago and lost in a surprisingly close finish. Most polls show Peters up over James.
James talked about Trump and how his administration has helped African Americans, and why he is running for Senate.
