By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – At least two Detroit casinos say they are planning to reopen their poker rooms amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Motor City Casino told its customers they expect to reopen as soon as next week.

And Greektown Casino said its poker rooms could reopen in a few weeks.

Meanwhile Detroit’s MGM Grand Casino says it has no immediate plans.

All casinos are still under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

