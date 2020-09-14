NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Novi man has been arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, according to Michigan State Police.
Police say an investigation began earlier this year after police became aware of 27-year-old Joseph Keith possessing upwards of 50,000 files concerning child pornography.
He was taken into custody on Sept. 10 by the MSP with assistance from the Novi Police Department.
Keith was arraigned on Sept. 11 for five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was issued a $25,000 cash bond and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.
