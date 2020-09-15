(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig says a barricaded gunman in Detroit is a suspect in a triple homicide investigation.
Since early Tuesday morning, Detroit and Redford Police Departments were at a home in the 15000 block of Iliad Road.
Police say the suspect, who has only been identified as a 38-year-old white man, failed to obey a command from police to pull over during a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove to where he lived.
He was unable to get through the front door, so he broke a window and crawled in.
Craig, who described the man as a “very dangerous person,” said he fired a single shot from a handgun and believes it was targeted at police.
Police also believe after conversing with the man, he was under the influence.
During the conversations, the man told officers he was holding a man and woman hostage and was a suspect from a triple murder investigation from earlier in the year.
The man threatened to kill the man and woman if officers tried to enter the home.
At a press conference Tuesday, Craig said the incident was related to a shooting where three people died at a home, which was later set on fire, on the city’s east side.
