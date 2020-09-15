Michigan Senate OKs More Time To Process Absentee BallotsLarger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the November presidential election under a bill approved Tuesday by the state Senate.

Stepdad Shoots, Kills 11-Year-Old Boy During Deer HuntAn 11-year-old boy was shot and killed while deer hunting with his stepfather in St. Clair County.

Board Delays Final Decision On Gun Ban At Michigan CapitolA board that oversees Michigan's Capitol building on Monday put off making a final decision about whether to ban guns there, more than four months after armed protesters opposed to the governor's coronavirus shutdowns entered the building.

Michigan Man Who Twice Sold Trump-Maples Ring Pleads In Diamond ScamA Birmingham, Michigan jewelry buyer, auctioneer and appraiser who twice auctioned an engagement ring presented by Donald Trump to second wife Marla Maples has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a multi-million dollar diamond-buying scheme.

Lawmakers, Whitmer Reach Budget Framework With No K-12 CutsRepublican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a budget framework Monday, saying there will be no cuts to K-12 schools or municipalities despite the coronavirus pandemic's effect on tax revenues.

University Of Michigan Strike: Graduate Employees Vote To Continue Strike For 5 DaysGraduate employees at the University of Michigan will continue to strike.