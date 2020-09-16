LIVE AT 2:30pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
The Detroit Lions’ banged-up secondary will be without cornerback Justin Coleman against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit put Coleman on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after injuring his hamstring during a loss to Chicago. The Lions also signed defensive end Kareem Martin to the practice squad and released defensive end Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad.

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Anthony Miller #17 of the Chicago Bears makes a catch in the fourth quarter of the game against Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Lions hope rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick overall, will make his NFL debut at Green Bay on Sunday after he missed the opener with a hamstring injury.

Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant also left the game against the Bears because of a hamstring injury, the same ailment that also kept receiver Kenny Golladay on the inactive list in Week 1.

 

