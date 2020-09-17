Southwest Airlines To Keep Middle Row Open Through End Of NovemberSouthwest is doubling down on its promise to keep middle seats open.

Delta Says Many Employees Will Be Able To Keep Their JobsSome good news for the airline industry and Delta employees.

Flying Cars, Air Taxis A Possibility For GMIf you thought electric cars were the future, well now try 'flying' cars.

Facial Recognition Funding: ACLU Of Michigan Pushes Back On DPDThe ACLU of Michigan is pushing back against the Detroit Police Department's effort to expand facial recognition.

MRLA Launches ‘Don’t Leave Michigan’s Hospitality Industry In The Cold’ CampaignDuring this Covid-19 crisis a lot of restaurants have been able to keep up business using outdoor seating, but the weather is getting colder and that has many in the hospitality industry concerned.

UofM President Mark Schlissel Narrowly Avoids A No-Confidence VoteThe University of Michigan faculty senate held a vote today concerning the leadership of President Mark Schlissel.