CBS Detroit – At the urging of the Oakland County Health Department, Novi High School has suspended all in-person classes. In a report by Hometown Life, five students have tested positive for COVID-19. A notice on Novi school’s website from Novi Community School District Superintendent Steve Matthews, confirms that high school students will meet virtually Thursday and Friday and that the Oakland County Health Division has not completed its investigation and contact tracing.
This does not affect K-8 students, who will treat today as a normal day according to Superintendedent Matthews, and busses are running their normal schedules. All athletic games and practices are on hold until September 20th. Athletic facilities at Novi High School and the middle school are off limits for student use at this time. However, Novi Middle School athletic events will run as as scheduled.
