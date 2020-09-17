United Airlines Is Expanding Cleaning Services On Its FlightsIt plans to extend that practice to its entire mainline and express fleets by the end of the year.

U.S. Labor Department: 17,392 Unemployment Claims Were Filed In Michigan Last WeekIn Michigan roughly 17,000 claims were filed last week.

Detroit Country Day School Moves To Virtual Learning After 'A Number Of Positive COVID-19 Cases' All athletics competitions and practices will be canceled until further notice and classes will be moved to a remote learning platform starting Monday.

48214 Cares Helps Residents In NeedA helping hand is just a call away for residents having a hard time on Detroit’s east side. Here's everything you need to know.

Ford To Add 300 Jobs At New Dearborn Plant, Build Electric TruckFord says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that's being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.

Man Who Shot Michigan Deputy Kills Himself, Ending StandoffA man accused of shooting a Michigan sheriff's deputy killed himself inside his home, ending an hourslong standoff with police, authorities said.