(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Country Day School will be closed Friday and Monday, Sept. 21 after being notified of a “number of positive COVID-19 cases.”
A letter from DCDS Thursday night stated the campuses “would be closed for deep cleaning” and “to thoroughly complete the contact tracing needed.”
All athletics competitions and practices will be canceled until further notice the school said and classes would be moved to a remote learning platform starting Monday.
“We understand the challenges this creates for everyone but out of an abundance of caution and to try to limit the spread, we feel this is a necessary step to take to be able to resume classes again,” said Rich Dempsey, DCDS head of school.
More information is expected to be sent from the school this weekend regarding when on-campus learning will resume.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.