LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed multiple House and Senate Bills into law Thursday. Here’s a closer look at them:

House Bill 4228 amends the Michigan Memorial Highway Act to designate the portion of Highway US-41 in Menominee County beginning at the northern city limits of the city of Menominee and continuing north to the village of Daggett as the “Samuel R. Costello Memorial Highway.” This bill was sponsored by Representative Beau LaFave, R – Iron Mountain.

House Bill 4577 amends the Michigan Memorial Highway Act to designate the portion of Highway M-52 in Shiawassee County that extends from the southern city limit of the city of Owosso to the northern city limit of the City of Perry as the “Michigan Desert Storm Veterans Memorial Highway.” This bill was sponsored by Representative Ben Frederick, R – Owosso.

House Bill 4965 amends the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF) to modify the allocations for certain county road commission expenditures. Specifically, the bill modifies spending of MTF revenue under county road commission asset management plans. This bill was sponsored by Representative Rodney Wakeman, R – Saginaw.

House Bill 4966 also amends the MTF to require certain amounts distributed under the MTF to go towards city and village’s asset management plans. The bill was sponsored by Representative Andrea Schroeder, R – Independence Township.

House Bill 4971 amends the MTF in regard to the approval of asset management plans of local road agencies. Under the bill, local road agencies with more that 100 miles of certified road must remain in compliance with an approved asset management plan. Additionally, it specifies that if a local road agency with less than 100 miles of certified road submits a assent management plan, the plan will be approved upon submission. The bill was sponsored by Representative Julie Alexander, R – Hanover.

House Bill 5134 amends the Carnival-Amusement Safety Act to lower the required age to operate a carnival-amusement ride from 18 years old to 16 years old. The bill also prohibits an individual from operating a carnival-amusement ride unless they have had certain training. This bill was sponsored by Representative Greg VanWoerkom, R – Norton Shores.

House Bill 5488 extends the authority of the courts to impose costs related to actual costs incurred by trial courts for court operations from October 17, 2020 to October 1, 2022. In a signing statement, the governor called on the Legislature to work with her to support reform that removes trial court judges from the role of raising money for the operation of the courts. This bill was sponsored by Representative Sarah Lightner, R – Springport.

House Bills 5502 and 5503 complement Public Act 45 of 2020, which passed earlier this year. While the earlier legislation allowed for the use of temporary door locking devices on classroom doors and certain other types of door locks, these bills make clear that such locks do not violate the fire and building codes when used in accordance with that Act. This bills were sponsored by Representative Scott VanSingel, R – Grant.

Senate Bill 171 allows for students to take vocational training or visual or performing arts to fulfil part of the foreign language requirements students must meet to obtain a high school diploma. This bill was sponsored by Senator Jim Stamas, R – Midland.

Senate Bill 473 updates references in the Revised School Code concerning the calculation of number of mills to be levied for school operating purposes to reflect change in terminology to “target” foundation allowance. This bill was sponsored by Senator Wayne Schmidt, R – Traverse City.

Senate Bill 475 changes reference in the Management and Budget Act from “basic” foundation allowance in revenue estimating conference to “target” foundation allowance. This bill was sponsored by Senator Wayne Schmidt, R – Traverse City.

Senate Bill 595 revises restrictions on the use of previously conveyed state-owned property in Grand Traverse County. This bill was sponsored by Senator Wayne Schmidt, R – Traverse City.

Senate Bill 799 provides for the reconveyance of property in Gogebic County previously conveyed to the county road commission. This bill was sponsored by Senator Ed McBroom, R – Vulcan. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed