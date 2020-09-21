(CBS DETROIT) – To ensure the safety of all involved, TEDxDetroit will share ideas worth spreading on Wednesday, Sept. 30 virtually.

Also, for the first time, registration will be free of charge to all who attend.

“The virtual nature of this year’s event will allow for experiences we couldn’t even dream of – with everyone being in one place,“ said Terry Bean, executive producer. “We’re thrilled to be exploring the possibilities and excited to be making this event so widely available.”

Among the new-to-TEDxDetroit featured speakers, there will be creatives like Al Jean, a Farmington Hills native and screenwriter best known for his work as executive producer of The Simpsons; Journalist LZ Granderson of ESPN and CNN; great entrepreneurial minds like Yelitsa Jean-Charles, founder of Healthy Roots Dolls, Jillian Blackwell, enterprise cloud consultant with AWS and Andy Didorosi, founder of Detroit Bus Company and newly-developed Detroit Hand Sanitizer Company.

As in years past, TEDxDetroit will feature three sessions of content.

This year’s virtual format provides the flexibility to try some new ideas. Attendees will have an opportunity to dive deeper with live Q&A sessions. It’s all designed to bring speakers and attendees closer together, even when we’re physically farther apart.

The program will run as follows:

Session 1: Tune in from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Session 2: Tune in from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Session 3: Tune in from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The speaker list will be announced closer to the event date as programming is finalized.

Register now to attend the first free and fully virtual TEDxDetroit presented by United Shore at tedxdetroit.com.

