(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating at least six weekend shootings, leaving two people dead.
A 35-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning Near the 7700 block of Woodmont Avenue.
And a 63-year-old man was found dead in a car after being shot Near the 8500 block of Stawell Avenue.
Police say a woman and three other men were shot in separate incidents.
All were taken to the hospital.
