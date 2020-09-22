  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit, North American International Auto Show, Rod Alberts

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s North American International Auto Show is changing dates once again.
The show is now scheduled to take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9 next year.
Organizers had moved the show from January to June in order to take advantage of better weather and outdoor activities, including autonomous vehicle demonstrations. But the coronavirus forced the North American International Auto Show to be canceled this year.
Show Executive Director Rod Alberts says automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change.
Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to May of 2021, which was close to the Detroit show’s June dates.

Comments

Leave a Reply