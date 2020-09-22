(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking to find two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Troy.
It happened Monday night at 8:40 p.m. at a Chipotle restaurant located at 3129 Crooks.
Police say two masked suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached an employee taking the trash out behind the restaurant. One of the suspects pointed the gun at the employee and escorted him inside, demanding money.
The restaurant closed at 8 p.m. and no customers were inside. No one was injured during the incident.
The suspects are described as unknown men, both 20 to 30-years-old.
The first suspect is described as 6’ to 6’4, approximately 180 to 200 pounds, last seen wearing a blacked hooded sweatshirt, a red ski mask black gloves, black pants and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
The second suspect is described as 6’1 to 6’2, approximately 160 to 180 pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black/white mask or bandana, black gloves, black pants and carrying a black Wayne State University drawstring backpack.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.
