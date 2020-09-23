(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Sept. 20 at 7:55 p.m. in the area of West 7 Mile Road and Fenmore.
Police say a 55-year-old man was driving a black 2016 GMC Sierra when an unknown suspect fired shots inside a late model red Dodge Charger.
The 55-year-old man was shot in the body causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a pole. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for a non-fatal injury.
Police say the suspect fled the location and was last seen traveling northbound on Ashton.
