(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list below:
I-75:
Oakland – NB I-75, 13 Mile to Coolidge Hwy, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Sat 7pm.
Oakland- SB I-75 CLOSED at Holcomb intermittently, Sat 6am-10am.
Oakland – EB/WB Big Beaver CLOSED at I-75, Mon 10pm-Tue 5am.
Oakland – EB/WB 14 Mile CLOSED at I-75, Mon 10pm-Tue 5am.
Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB I-75/Gratiot Connector at Russell, right lane closed intermittently, Sat 7am-1pm.
I-94:
Macomb – WB I-94, 23 Mile to 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Thu 9am-4:30pm and Fri 9am-Sat 5pm.
Macomb – EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to 23 Mile, Fri 10:00am-Sat 5:00pm.
Macomb/Wayne – WB I-94 CLOSED, I-696 to Conner, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB I-94, I-75 to M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB/WB I-94, I-275 to west of Wiard, 1 LANE OPEN, Thu 8p-Fri 5a AND Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED NB/SB I-275, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Haggerty, Fri 8pm-Sun 5am.
Wayne – NB/SB Haggerty RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Sun 5am.
Wayne- SB Haggerty RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Belleville Road, nightly, Mon-Wed 8pm-5am.
Wayne – NB/SB Belleville RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, nightly, Mon-Wed 8pm-5am.
I-96:
Oakland – NB Novi Rd RAMP CLOSED to WB I-96, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Oakland – SB Novi Rd RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Oakland – EB I-96 at Beck, 2 lanes open left closed intermittently, Mon 9am-3pm.
I-275:
Wayne – NB/SB I-275 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – SB I-275 at US-12/Michigan, right lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.
I-375:
Wayne – NB I-375, M-3 to I-75, left lane closed, 2 lanes open, Sun 7am-8pm.
I-696:
Macomb – WB I-696, M-3/Gratiot to M-97/Groesbeck, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Thu 9am-Mon 3pm.
Macomb – EB I-696, M-3/Gratiot to I-94, 2 lanes open, 1 right closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Macomb – EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Oakland – EB I-696 at US-24/Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9:30pm-Sun 4pm.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – SB M-1, Orchard Lake to Square Lake Rd, 2 lanes open, moving left closed Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.
Oakland – SB M-1 at Long Lake, right lane closed, Mon 12am-early Dec.
Oakland – SB M-1, Hickory Grove to Big Beaver, 2 lanes open, moving left closure, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb – NB M-3 RAMP CLOSED EB I-696, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-10:
Oakland – NB M-10 at I-696, lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.
M-15:
Oakland – SB M-15 at Rattalee Lake Rd, lane closed, Fri 9am-2pm.
M-24:
Oakland – EB/WB West Burdick St CLOSED, Pontiac St to M-24, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.
M-59:
Oakland – WB M-59, Pontiac Lake Rd to Milford Rd, moving right lane closure, Sat 7am-5pm.
Oakland – EB M-59, Milford Rd to Pontiac Lake Rd, moving right lane closure, Sun 7am-5pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Macomb – EB/WB 8 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Macomb – EB/WB 8 Mile, M-53/Van Dyke to M-97/Groesbeck, 1 LANE OPEN, moving lane closures, Sun 6a-noon.
Oakland – WB 8 Mile CLOSED over I-75, service drive open, Sun 6pm-mid-October.
US-24:
Oakland – NB/SB US-24, Telegraph to Cass Ave, 2 lanes open 2 closed nightly, Mon-Wed 8pm-5am.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.