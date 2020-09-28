Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a Detroit man after he allegedly shot a 4-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man.
It happened on the city’s west side around 7 p.m. Saturday where police say Devontae Lamar Berrien got into an argument with someone.
Police say Berrien then fired several shots hitting the 4-year-old girl and the 22-year-old man before leaving the scene.
The 4-year-old girl and 22-year-old man are listed in serious condition.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.