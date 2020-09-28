Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A 29-year-old man is dead after a fight outside of a haunted house in Pontiac.
Police say the victim and his girlfriend were waiting in line when the verbal altercation occurred.
Both men exited the line and walked to the parking lot where the victim was shot three times.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing an orange sweatshirt and taking off in a blue car.
A $1,000 reward is being offered to find the shooter.
