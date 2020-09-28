Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Next time you retweet something, be prepared to read everything you retweet.
Twitter says users who go to retweet a story they haven’t actually clicked on will be promoted to see whether they read the article and not just the headline.
It’s the latest effort from Twitter to combat misinformation.
Twitter began testing the reminder system over the summer and says 33 percent more users opened the article after the warning was shown.
