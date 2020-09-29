(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities are warning to be careful around Lake Michigan as drownings reach a 10-year high.
In 2020 there have been 53 deaths in Lake Michigan according to a water safety advocacy group.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to eradicate drownings by providing training, public preparedness, and public awareness says in 2019 there were 48 drownings and in 2018 there were 42 drownings.
The National Weather Service which provides updates on Lake Michigan’s conditions says swimming can be difficult because of the large waves which could tire a strong swimmer quickly.
6:00 AM 9/27/2020: Hazardous swimming conditions are expected today from St. Joseph northward. Southwest winds will become Northwest and gradually diminish late. Consider postponing your beach day, or travel to a safer location. Stay dry when waves are high! #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/eN0uaZZXJE
— NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 27, 2020
One tip to stay safe in the water:
- Check the flags
- Green flag: it’s safe to swim
- Yellow flag: have caution
- Red flag: leave immediately
