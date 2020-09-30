Coca-Cola To Launch First Alcoholic Beverage In U.S. Since The 80sCoca-Cola is launching its first alcoholic beverage in the U.S. since the 80s.

Amazon Go Stores Use New Technology For Contactless PaymentAmazon has introduced new palm recognition technology as a contactless form of payment at some of its Amazon Go stores.

JPMorgan Chase To Pay $920M Fine For Market ManipulationJPMorgan Chase has to pay $920 million as part of an agreement with financial regulators and the Department of Justice.

Disney Layoffs: 28,000 Employees Face Job Loss, Company Cites PandemicThousands of jobs are heading to the chopping block at Disney.

Detroit Small Businesses Receive Re-Start Grant To Help Recover During PandemicSince the Covid-19 pandemic began in march over 1000 businesses in Metro Detroit have closed their doors on a permanent or temporary basis. Small business have been hit especially hard.

Local Lawmakers React On First Presidential DebateAlthough Michigan lawmakers are split on the issues raised in the first presidential showdown both parties want to see more focus on policy in the second debate.