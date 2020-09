Dennis Williams, Ex-UAW President Pleads Guilty In Embezzlement SchemeThe former president of the United Auto Workers pleaded guilty Wednesday to an embezzlement scheme, saying he suspected that union dues were being used for golf, lodging and fancy meals but “deliberately looked away” and enjoyed the bounty.

Extension For Expired Licenses Ends, Now Must Pay Late FeesTime is up for Michiganders needing to renew their license.

Gov. Whitmer Signs $62.7B Budget That Funds Tuition AssistanceGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year, funding a new tuition-assistance program for adults while avoiding major government cuts despite the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Reports 1,054 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths WednesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,054 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Wednesday.

Toyota USA Foundation To Address Digital DivideGrants Provide Access to Virtual Learning for more than 350,000 Students.

MDOT: Bridge Replacement Work Requires Closing Portion Of I-75 In Detroit This WeekendBoth directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and Davison Freeway starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct, 2. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct.5.