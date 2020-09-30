(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews are replacing the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75 in Detroit, and this project will hit another milestone this weekend when crews install new bridge beams.
To accomplish this, both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and Davison Freeway starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct, 2. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct.5.
During the closure, the posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound Lodge Freeway, and eastbound Davison Freeway back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Davison Freeway to southbound Lodge Freeway, back to southbound I-75.
The following ramps will close starting at 8 p.m. on Friday:
- Eastbound and westbound Davison Freeway to southbound I-75.
- Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75.
- Clay Street to southbound I-75.
- Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75.
- Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.
All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
