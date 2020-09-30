(CBS DETROIT) – As virtual learning continues, many students across the country are still in need of internet access and computers to complete school work. To help meet this need, the Toyota USA Foundation approved grants totaling $3,357,000 to support students in 13 states, including Michigan, where the company has operations.

The grants will fund WiFi access points, mobile WiFi devices, laptop computers and software licenses, helping more than 350,000 students access virtual learning.

“All students deserve equal access to education,” said Mike Goss, president, Toyota USA Foundation. “The foundation typically supports STEM, but the pandemic has exposed deeper issues that are a barrier to good education.”

The grants build upon Toyota’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, prior foundation grants focused on e-learning programs and hunger, and the recent launch of an education hub that includes virtual field trips of the company’s operations.

Approved grants will benefit:

Alabama

Huntsville City Schools

City Schools Madison City Schools

City Schools Madison County Schools

Arizona

Tempe School District

School District Boys and Girls Clubs of Arizona

California

Boys & Clubs of Long Beach

Long Beach Fairfield YMCA

Pathways to Independence

Indiana

East Gibson School Corporation

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation

North Gibson School Corporation

South Gibson School Corporation

Iowa

Cedar Rapids School District

School District Marion School District

Kentucky

Clark County Public Schools

Public Schools Fayette County Public Schools

Public Schools Harrison County Schools

Schools Scott County United Schools

Maryland

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore

Baltimore City Schools

Michigan

Washtenaw County School Districts and public libraries in Flint , Detroit and Saline

Missouri

Lincoln County R-III School District

Mississippi

South Tippah County School District

School District Monroe County School District

School District Itawamba County School District

Tennessee

Jackson Madison County School System

Texas

Dallas Independent School District

Plano Independent School District

Somerset Independent School District

Uplift Education

West Virginia

Putnam County Schools

About Toyota:

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through their Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where they have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including their joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Their 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. They believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.