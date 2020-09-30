(CBS DETROIT) – As virtual learning continues, many students across the country are still in need of internet access and computers to complete school work. To help meet this need, the Toyota USA Foundation approved grants totaling $3,357,000 to support students in 13 states, including Michigan, where the company has operations.
The grants will fund WiFi access points, mobile WiFi devices, laptop computers and software licenses, helping more than 350,000 students access virtual learning.
“All students deserve equal access to education,” said Mike Goss, president, Toyota USA Foundation. “The foundation typically supports STEM, but the pandemic has exposed deeper issues that are a barrier to good education.”
The grants build upon Toyota’s ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts, prior foundation grants focused on e-learning programs and hunger, and the recent launch of an education hub that includes virtual field trips of the company’s operations.
Approved grants will benefit:
Alabama
- Huntsville City Schools
- Madison City Schools
- Madison County Schools
Arizona
- Tempe School District
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Arizona
California
- Boys & Clubs of Long Beach
- Long Beach Fairfield YMCA
- Pathways to Independence
Indiana
- East Gibson School Corporation
- Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
- North Gibson School Corporation
- South Gibson School Corporation
Iowa
- Cedar Rapids School District
- Marion School District
Kentucky
- Clark County Public Schools
- Fayette County Public Schools
- Harrison County Schools
- Scott County United Schools
Maryland
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore
- Baltimore City Schools
Michigan
- Washtenaw County School Districts and public libraries in Flint, Detroit and Saline
Missouri
- Lincoln County R-III School District
Mississippi
- South Tippah County School District
- Monroe County School District
- Itawamba County School District
Tennessee
- Jackson Madison County School System
Texas
- Dallas Independent School District
- Plano Independent School District
- Somerset Independent School District
- Uplift Education
West Virginia
- Putnam County Schools
