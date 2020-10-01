Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – You’ve likely seen vending machines for food or maybe beauty products, now get ready for car vending machines.
Online retailer Carvana launched its car vending machine today in Novi.
The tall glass tower can hold up to 27 vehicles, and lets customers pick up the vehicle they purchased online.
This is the first physical location for Carvana in Michigan.
