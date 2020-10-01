Three Brose Locations Named Winners Of 2020 Best And Brightest Companies To Work For® In Metro DetroitBrose North America headquarters, New Boston plant and Jefferson plant each recognized as Best and Brightest Companies to work for in Metro Detroit.

Michigan Bill Would Criminalize Requesting Ballot For OthersMichigan's Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would make it a felony to request an absentee ballot under someone else's name, as the state prepares for a presidential election in which a record number of people are expected to vote by mail.

$500 Million Released For 'MI Clean Water' Infrastructure Plan"The MI Clean Water investment will help us rebuild Michigan's water infrastructure and will prioritize and invest directly into protecting our public health, environment, and economy"

Gov. Whitmer Revises Rules On Nursing Homes With Virus PatientsGov. Gretchen Whitmer revised rules related to the care of Michigan nursing home residents with the coronavirus, saying they should be sent to facilities with solid federal staffing ratings.

MDOT Announces Lane, Ramp Closures In Oakland County This WeekendBeginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 the northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at Rochester Road will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

MSP: No Evidence Found During Freeway Shooting Investigation, I-94 ReopenedI-94 has reopened after police closed the freeway to locate evidence in connection to a shooting.