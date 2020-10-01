  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. Senate candidate for Michigan John James is donating $1 million from his campaign’s donations.

$200,000 will go to the Central Health Integrated System in Detroit.

Jones previously pledged to donate a nickel for every dollar raised.

His campaign has racked in $20 million so far in his race against Democratic incumbent Gary Peters who’s brought in $21 million.

