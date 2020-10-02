(CBS DETROIT) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called on the nation to take the coronavirus “seriously” during a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday.

Biden’s visit to the state came the same day as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Biden and his wife, Jill, were tested twice for the coronavirus Friday morning; they were tested in Delaware and tested by a former White House doctor, he said. Their results came back negative.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

“We wanted to make sure everything was cleared before I came,” he said.

There was supposed to be an event at Biden’s headquarters in Michigan, but due to the crowd size and it being indoors, Biden said it was “best not to do it.”

I’m delivering remarks from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tune in. https://t.co/LhZJjc4wIb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

The former vice president and others who attended the Grand Rapids event could be seen wearing masks and maintained social distancing.

His last visit to Michigan was on Sept. 9 in Warren where he also met with steelworkers in Detroit.

