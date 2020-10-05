(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a Farmington Hills gas station shooting that took place over the weekend.
It happened Saturday at 11:40 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at Northwestern Highway and Middlebelt Road.
Police responded to the location after receiving several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area. All parties involved in the incident fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.
It’s reported a large group of individuals were gathered in the station’s parking lot near the gas pumps.
Police say a suspect’s vehicle, a dark colored sedan, stopped on Northwestern Highway at the station’s driveway. An occupant of the suspect’s vehicle fired five shots in the direction of the group gathered in the station lot. The suspect’s vehicle fled eastbound on Northwestern Highway. All members of the group entered their vehicles and fled in various directions.
The Farmington Hills Police Department says they have received no injury reports and discovered no evidence of injury at the scene.
Police believe the incident appears to be a continuation of an ongoing altercation between those involved.
There’s no indication of a threat to the general public and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
