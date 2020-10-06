(CBS DETROIT) – The American Heart Association has named Betsy Meter and Tricia Keith to bring awareness to women’s greatest heath threat, cardiovascular disease as the Go Red for Women Luncheon co-chairs.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 featuring a ‘Faces of Heart’ theme with storytelling from women who have been impacted by heart disease and stroke from diverse backgrounds and communities.

As of October, AHA is still deciding if the event will be in person or a hybrid event due to Covid-19.

“The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women mission and purpose to fight heart disease and stroke has really resonated with me as cardiac events are on the rise in young women” said Betsy Meter, Michigan Managing Partner, KPMG LLP. “I am proud to serve as co-chair for the 2021 American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon as we need to bring greater awareness to women of all ages as heart disease is the number one cause of death” said Meter.

While 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through modest changes to diet and lifestyle, disparities in care for women’s heart and brain health continue to exist. In addition, heart disease and stroke symptoms can present differently in women compared to men. Women also make up less than half of all clinical trial participants globally, with women of color only accounting for three percent. As a result, more research is needed to close gender disparity gaps when it comes to cardiovascular research, treatment and care.

“It’s an honor to serve as co-chair for the 2021 American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon to help bring awareness to the importance of preventative health as it relates to cardiovascular diseases and the predominance of these conditions within the female population,” said Tricia Keith, Chief Administration Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “My hope is to raise understanding of the significant inequities and disparities that many of our Southeast Michigan communities suffer from and how Go Red for Women is addressing those social determinants of health.”

Annie Hill, development director for Go Red, says Go Red for Women has pivoted “to focus on research, advocacy, and education to mitigate the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 that burden all women but especially black and brown women and empower our community to look at women’s health issues through the lens of diversity, inclusion and equity.”

“Locally, Go Red for Women is working to launch a Women’s Business Accelerator to identify innovative answers and provide key support to the most promising ideas that will address various aspects of the social determinants of health that our communities are facing,” Hill said.

Here’s how you can join Go Red for Women in support of women’s health:

Sign up to participate in the lifesaving clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.

