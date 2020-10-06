Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – More than 900 small businesses in Detroit are getting some help to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Each of them will receive roughly $20,000 dollars that can be used for utilities, rent, payroll and other operating expenses.
The money is made available through the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation drawing money from the Michigan Small Business Restart Grant program.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.